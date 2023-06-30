The company, which is based at Flaxby, near Knaresborough, is due to go into administration this morning, the Press has been told.

Its 1,000 staff were told of the move yesterday.

Production at the site ceased several weeks ago, with staff staying at home, though company bosses did say earlier this week that they will be paid for the month.

The once-thriving business, with a growing order book and staff numbers has blamed the situation on “volatile macro-economic conditions and issues with the planning system.”

Company bosses have been talking to leading housebuilders and others, with the business being offered for as little as £1.

Last week, it announced a Notice of Intention to appoint administrators, a move aimed to help protect the business financially.

A company spokesman told the Press the situation was ‘very sad’ for the business, which was formed in 2017.

Ilke Homes has a client base including major institutional investors, housing associations, housebuilders and local councils.

The company reports a pipeline of 4200 homes in its billion pound order book.

But ilke says much are ‘affordable’ so a new investor is needed for them to be delivered.

Recently, the Masham-based Black Sheep Brewery issued a similar Notice of Intention, before it was eventually saved by Breal Capital who bought the company for £5m.