Thousands of customers will be left without access to an in-person branch, as Natwest, RBS and Bank of Scotland also close branches.

All of them have cited the increase in people banking online rather than in person as a reason for the closures, with 266 planned for closure across the UK.

These are the closing dates and locations for every bank branch currently scheduled for closure in July.

HSBC, Natwest, Lloyds, Barclays, Halifax and Santander are all among major banks that are shutting branches (Image: Getty)

Barclays

Chipping Norton - July 6

Kingswood - July 6

Sudbury - July 6

Llangollen (Wales) - July 7

Canvey Island - July 7

Alnwick - July 7

Knightsbridge, London - July 7

Wombourne - July 12

Bentham - July 12

Hayes - July 13

South Harrow - July 14

Yarm - July 14

Seahouses - July 14

Oswestry - July 14

Brixton Road, London - July 19

Fleet - July 19

Oadby - July 20

Sheffield - July 21

Lisburn - July 21

Washington - July 21

East Grinstead - July 21

Barnsley - July 26

Heathfield - July 26

Kingsland High Street, London - July 28

Portadown - July 28

Market Harborough - July 28

HSBC

Portishead - July 4

Leatherhead - July 4

Palmers Green - July 4

Coalville - July 4

Droitwich - July 4

Long Eaton - July 11

Southampton - July 11

Port Talbot - July 11

Kingswinford - July 11

Wetherby - July 11

Brombrough - July 18

Horsforth - July 18

Gosforth - July 18

Bognor Regis - July 18

Marlow - July 18

Harpenden - July 18

Christchurch - July 25

Seaford - July 25

Tonbridge - July 25

Blackwood - July 25

Norwich - July 25

Natwest

Bristol - July 4

Croydon - July 4

Deal - July 5

Dean Street, London - July 5

Romford - July 6

Heald Green - July 11

Hull - July 11

Isleworth - July 12

Knowle - July 12

Aldersgate Street, London - July 13

New Malden - July 13

Cardiff - July 18

Croydon - July 19

Street - July 19

Aldridge - July 20

Whitley Bay - July 20

Dorking - July 25

March - July 25

Peterborough - July 26

Tamworth - July 27

Lloyds

Benton - July 17

Peterborough - July 17

Fulwell - July 20

Chapeltown - July 24

Holloway Road, London - July 25

Carlton - July 26

Cambridge - July 31

Shepton Mallet - July 31

Bank of Scotland

Bearsden - July 25

Edinburgh - July 26

Pollokshields - July 27

Halifax

Catford - July 18

Bristol - July 19

RBS