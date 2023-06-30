The awards, set up by Selby-based Christina Gabbitas, enhanced a sense of community, teamwork and reading initiatives as hundreds of children rallied together in their local schools and libraries to contribute.

Christina, who was recently crowned a Coronation Champion, said: "It was great to see so many schools and libraries encouraging their children to get involved nationally with the book awards and access high-quality children's books for free."

Winners of the awards included Michael Rosen and Polly Dunbar with Ready For Spaghetti, Loki by Louie Stowell, Jennifer Killick with Dreadwood and Alfie’s First Fight by Oli Sykes.

Christina said. “To shine a light on librarians for all their hard work and passion we also held a Best Storytelling Librarian award which was won by Oldham and Blackburn with Darwen Libraries.”

All winners received a glass award in the shape of a book.

Christina launched the Book Awards to accompany her charity, Children's Literature Festivals, which aims to give children and families from less privileged backgrounds access to free literature festivals and books.

Further details can be found on the awards website.