Anyone still not registered to vote has until midnight on Tuesday July 4 to register, as this is the last date when applications will be accepted. Votes can be registered online.

The deadline to apply for a new postal vote, postal proxy vote or to make changes to existing postal or postal proxy votes is 5pm on Wednesday July 5. The deadline for a new proxy application is 5pm on Wednesday July 12.

The deadline for a voter authority certificate for voters without photographic ID is 5pm on Wednesday July 12.

The by-election on Thursday, 20 July, is being held after Conservative MP Nigel Adams announced his resignation from the Selby and Ainsty parliamentary seat, which he has held since 2010.

The deadline for nominations to stand passed last Friday, June 23. There are 13 confirmed candidates.

For more details and to register to vote, go to the website of the new North Yorkshire Council.