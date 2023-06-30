THERE'S reports coming in of a house fire in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 6.49am today to St Stephen's Road in Foxwood in York.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from York and Acomb are currently in attendance at a property fire.
"This incident is ongoing."
