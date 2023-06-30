POLICE in York say a missing man has turned up.
We reported yesterday (June 29) how Russell Pavis, 61, from Strensall on the outskirts of the city, was reported missing by his family.
Police said concerns were growing for his safety as there had been no confirmed sightings since he left his home address today at about 8.30am.
A police spokesman has now said: "The 61-year-old man from the Strensall area of York who was reported missing earlier been found safe and well.
"Thank you for sharing the appeal."
