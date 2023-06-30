POLICE in York say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a teenager who has gone missing again.
North Yorkshire Police say 14-year-old-Keira is still missing and was last seen leaving an address in York at 3.30pm on Wednesday (June 28).
A police spokesman said: "We believe that she may have travelled to Hull via public transport and that she is in that area.
"Police have been making extensive enquiries to locate her.
"Keira is described as white, slim with very long, straight blonde hair. She is wearing a black top, black leggings, white Nike trainers and is carrying a small black bag.
"If you have seen Keira or someone who matches her description, or have any information that could help, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999."
Please quote our reference number NYP-28062023-0474.
