A length of the road was entirely covered with water at 8.30pm this evening.

Police had closed off the road at either end, and water engineers could be seen working to fix the burst, which was near the junction with Kingsway North.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

Locals at the scene at 8.30pm said there seemed to be more than one burst.

Closed Water Lane at about 8.30pm this evening (Image: Stephen Lewis)

They said water was still rising lowly at 8.30pm, despite the efforts of engineers to repair the burst.

Earlier, a council spokesperson had said motorists driving through the flood waters had been causing it to wash into people's homes - though once police had closed off the road that was no longer happening.

She said council officers had been in touch with Yorkshire Water engineers.

"We would ask people to avoid that area if possible," she said.

Closed Water Lane from the junction with Clifton (Image: Stephen Lewis)