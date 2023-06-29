A length of the road was entirely covered with water at 8.30pm this evening.

The road shortly after 10.30pm (Image: Dylan Connell)

Shortly after 10.30pm the water was clear from the road but it remained closed with a police vehicle blocking the entrance.

City of York Council say Yorkshire Water has the situation under control and will be working through the evening to make repairs.

A council spokesperson said: "We will be working with them to ensure the area returns to normal as quickly as possible.

"For more updates please visit: yorkshirewater.com"

The road remained closed shortly after 10.30pm (Image: Dylan Connell)

Water engineers could be seen working to fix the burst, which was near the junction with Kingsway North.

Engineers working at the scene shortly after 10.30pm (Image: Dylan Connell)

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

Locals at the scene at 8.30pm said there seemed to be more than one burst.

Closed Water Lane at about 8.30pm this evening (Image: Stephen Lewis)

They said water was still rising lowly at 8.30pm, despite the efforts of engineers to repair the burst.

Earlier, a council spokesperson had said motorists driving through the flood waters had been causing it to wash into people's homes - though once police had closed off the road that was no longer happening.

Closed Water Lane from the junction with Clifton (Image: Stephen Lewis)