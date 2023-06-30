Some of the key findings of the CQC inspectors’ report into York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust were:

  • There weren’t enough staff with the right qualifications, skills, training or experience to keep people safe from avoidable harm and to provide the right care and treatment.
  • Maternity services and urgent and emergency care at both hospitals, and medical care at York Hospital, didn’t manage medicines well.
  • Managers didn’t always investigate incidents and share lessons learnt promptly
  • In maternity services, staff didn’t always monitor the effectiveness of care and treatment
  • Urgent and emergency care at York Hospital and maternity services at both hospitals didn’t always plan and provide care in a way that met the needs of local people.
  • People couldn’t access some services when they needed them to receive the right care promptly
  • Waiting times from referral to treatment and arrangements to admit, treat and discharge people weren’t in line with national standards
  • Senior leaders weren’t always visible and didn’t always support staff to develop their skill.
  • Staff didn’t always feel respected, valued, and supported and weren’t always clear about their roles and responsibilities

On the positive side, the inspectors found that:

  • most staff helped people understand their conditions and provided emotional support
  • across the trust staff advised people on how to lead healthier lives
  • Key services were available seven days a week