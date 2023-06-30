Skip to next photo
Some of the key findings of the CQC inspectors’ report into York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust were:
- There weren’t enough staff with the right qualifications, skills, training or experience to keep people safe from avoidable harm and to provide the right care and treatment.
- Maternity services and urgent and emergency care at both hospitals, and medical care at York Hospital, didn’t manage medicines well.
- Managers didn’t always investigate incidents and share lessons learnt promptly
- In maternity services, staff didn’t always monitor the effectiveness of care and treatment
- Urgent and emergency care at York Hospital and maternity services at both hospitals didn’t always plan and provide care in a way that met the needs of local people.
- People couldn’t access some services when they needed them to receive the right care promptly
- Waiting times from referral to treatment and arrangements to admit, treat and discharge people weren’t in line with national standards
- Senior leaders weren’t always visible and didn’t always support staff to develop their skill.
- Staff didn’t always feel respected, valued, and supported and weren’t always clear about their roles and responsibilities
On the positive side, the inspectors found that:
- most staff helped people understand their conditions and provided emotional support
- across the trust staff advised people on how to lead healthier lives
- Key services were available seven days a week
