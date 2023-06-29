Emergency services are on the scene at two crashes on major roads near York.
North Yorkshire Police say the crashes have happened in the Tadcaster area at the junction of the A162/A64 and the A659 Leeds Road near to Lordswood Cricket School.
A force spokesperson said roads have been closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.
“We would advise all road users to avoid the area,” they said.
More to follow.
