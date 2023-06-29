Fire crews from Huntington and Acomb were called to the blaze in Swarthdale, Haxby, at 10.21am this morning (June 29).

They extinguished the fire to the detached garage using two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatus.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say the fire resulted in 100 per cent damage to the garage and its contents, and a neighbouring garage was damaged by heat and smoke.

The service confirmed that the cause of the fire was accidental and it is believed to be linked to a battery charging in the garage.