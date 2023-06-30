Police were on the look-out for George Matthew Berry, 23, after getting a tip-off about his illegal sales, said Michael Cahill, prosecuting.

They found him leaving Express Grill in Church Street, Norton, in the early evening and arrested him.

He had 56g of cocaine on him, worth between £1,200 and £4,200 and as police seized his phone, they saw it receiving messages from would-be buyers about deals.

Derek Duffy, for Berry, said he had become a drug dealer because he had Asperger’s Syndrome and had turned first to drink and then to drugs to cope with the social effects of his condition.

Berry, of Keld Head, Pickering, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply and was jailed for 21 months.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, said he had reduced the sentence because of Berry’s mental health issues, his efforts to reform himself since his arrest and the conditions inside.

He rejected a defence suggestion that the sentence should be suspended.

He told Berry: “You know what is right and what is wrong. You know what is legal and what is illegal.”

Drug dealing was the “mother of all crimes” and the “scourge of society” because drug users stole, robbed and burgled to pay drug dealers such as Berry.

Those thinking of dealing had to be warned they would be jailed and deterred from dealing.

“Drug dealing in Class A drugs is so serious only an immediate prison sentence is justified,” he said.

Mr Cahill said Berry had shown police the drugs were in his jacket when he was arrested on April 11, 2021. He had also had a pair of electronic scales on him.

But when police asked him for his phone’s PIN number so they could check it for evidence, he refused.

Police also found a cannabis grinder and two blue tablets at his home.

Mr Duffy said Berry had been diagnosed as having Asperger’s Syndrome in 2016. That caused him to have problems in social settings, which he found were lesser when he had alcohol. So he had started drinking, then taking cannabis and eventually cocaine and run up drug debts.

In 2020, he had lost his job in a restaurant because of the Covid lockdown. His dealer had told him he could pay off his debts by selling cocaine, and he had done so to people he believed were his friends and were already using the drug.

Since his arrest, he had changed his lifestyle with the support of his family and girlfriend.