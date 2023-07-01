Luke William Bell, 33, let himself into the woman’s home at 4.20am on February 4, said Jade Bucklow, prosecuting.

In the lengthy incident that followed, he made a series of threats to her new partner including: “I will …… smash you”, “you are …. dead”, he would “going to …. bury” the new partner and “I am going to kill you, I am going to batter you.”

He punched her new partner repeatedly despite her efforts to come between them and ignored constant requests for him to leave.

At one stage, he had a knife though he didn’t use it to threaten or injure the new partner, said the barrister.

When he did go outside the house, he attacked the man’s car, smashing a wing mirror, throwing a bicycle onto it and attacking it with his feet, fists and wooden boxes.

The new partner told the court the whole incident had “left him wondering what Luke Bell is capable of”.

He said he was now constantly looking over his shoulder to see if Bell was there.

The car would cost £2,446 to repair the car, money he didn’t have.

Bell, of Ridgeway, Acomb, pleaded guilty to making threats to kill, assault and criminal damage.

At the start of the hearing he told the court he didn’t have a barrister because “I can’t afford it”.

After the prosecution opening, the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told Bell: “You should be represented because you are possibly facing a custodial sentence.”

Bell said he had been unable to get legal aid before coming to court because he was employed. He had since given up his job because of the court case.

The judge said he may now be entitled to legal aid because of the change in his financial circumstances and adjourned the case so he could get a lawyer. Bell will be sentenced in August.

Ms Bucklow said Bell had told police he had been heavily in drink when he went to his ex-partner’s house and his actions there were “not something he would have done if he had been sober”.

He had also said he had one point taken a knife from the kitchen in self-defence in case the new partner had a weapon, but had “quickly realised” this was not a good idea and had put it back.

He said he had had no intention of carrying out the threats.

Mrs Bucklow said Bell still had the key to the woman’s home though they had broken up.

He had used it in the early hours of February 4. The new partner had gone to see who had come into the house and saw Bell.