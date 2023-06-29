The City of York planning committee on Thursday is recommended to approve the scheme in the former TK Maxx building at 48 Coney Street and 16-18 Market Street.

Some 100 jobs are promised to be created in the restaurant and related shop, plus a further 10 jobs at an adjoining 64-room aparthotel, to be operated by Room2.

Coney Street is already the subject of major redevelopment proposals, with York-based developer the Helmsley Group also seeking to redevelop the river frontage as part of its Coney Street Riverside scheme, plans of which have already being submitted.

York-based North Star announced its proposals for the Hard Rock Café last May, finally submitting its plans in January, revising them in April and June. Currently, the applicant is listed as Harrowells, but this is essentially the same people as North Star.

The proposals seek to convert the former TK Maxx, which closed last September, into the restaurant on the ground floor and basement level, and into the hotel on the upper floors, with a further level erected on the roof for this.

Changes to street facades are proposed, with revisions to overcome concerns from the council’s Conservation Officer and Environmental Health Officer.

The Guildhall Planning Panel, says a council report, still objects to the scheme, sayings the development is out of keeping to the area.

The extra storey would be over development, the number of rooms proposed was ‘excessive’ and not having a staffed reception area by the hotel entrance would be a security risk.

Council planners then note the proposed shop and restaurant would create a strong daytime and evening economy in the area.

The new frontages in Coney Street and Market Street would “add to the vibrancy and attractiveness of the city centre.”

The venture would generate footfall and help reduce the number of empty premises.

The council report said the proposed design aims to reflect the character of the historic streetscape.

The scheme would “preserve and respect the Listed Building and its setting.”

The aparthotel rooms, though small, were large enough for short stays, even if ten won’t have windows. A condition could be imposed to prevent their permanent residential use.

No car parking was proposed as the location is highly central but there would be cycle spaces.

The planners concluded the scheme will “preserve and enhance an important section of the Primary Shopping Area” of York City Centre. It would enhance the daytime and night-time economy and create a viable use for a heritage asset.

North Star is understood to be keen to make a start once a 6-week judicial review period has passed should permission be granted. The redevelopment is expected to take 18 months.

The Hard Rock Café website says the York branch promising ‘Hard Rock Cuisine with American Flair’ is ‘coming soon.’

It added: “For two millennia York has been the meeting point for the ideas and creativity of the world, and now we’re bringing exciting new experiences to the city. Our venue showcases a blend of music, entertainment, merchandise and American food and drink.

“With room for 260 guests, our cafe has two levels for food and entertainment. The heart of the cafe, the basement seats 110 with a large bar and stage for live music. The first floor cafe seats up to 155 guests all looking to enjoy freshly prepared American classics in a vibrant and buzzing space.”