POLICE in York are urgently search for a missing man.

They say Russell Pavis, 61, from Strensall on the outskirts of the city, was reported missing by his family this morning (June 29).

Concerns are growing for his safety as there have been no confirmed sightings since he left his home address today at about 8.30am.

A police spokesman said: "We believe that he may have travelled on public transport from the Strensall area.

"Russell is described as white, slim build with short grey hair. He has tattoos on both arms of a rose symbol along with a number of names. He wears glasses which have no frame at the bottom of the lenses.

"It is believed he will be wearing a black Penguin jumper with two-tone shoulders, brown and white stripes and grey at the top. He was wearing a khaki green t-shirt under the jumper along with blue denim jeans and black, lace up Skechers trainers."

If you have seen Russell or someone who matches his description, please contact North Yorkshire Police without delay on 101, option 1.

For immediate sightings, please call 999 so we can make sure he is safe and well. Please quote reference number 12230120109 when providing details.