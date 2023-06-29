David James Kitching’s dark past was exposed when his victim, now a man, spoke to his wife about what the 59-year-old had done to him years ago.

She told York Crown Court how the abuse her husband suffered many years ago had made him want to “drive a kitchen knife into his skull to stop the flashbacks he was experiencing.”

But he managed to speak to the police and give evidence against Kitching.

Kitching, 59, of no fixed address but from the Thirsk area, denied three charges of indecent assault and six of gross indecency, but was convicted by a jury earlier this year.

He was jailed for nine years, plus a one-year extension to his prison sentence when he is released and will be on the sex offenders' register for life.

Det Con Jason Roper of Hambleton and Richmondshire CID said of the victim: “I have nothing but respect for his bravery in coming forward to the police and allowing justice to be secured in this case.

“I have witnessed first-hand the deep distress the proceedings have had on him and his immediate family.

“He was incredibly courageous during the trial and his testimony was profound and compelling.

“I thank the jury for seeing through Kitching's lies and convicting him on all nine charges.”

About Kitching, he said: “During the trial, he tried to present himself as a respected member of the community and as a former scout leader.

“He also tried to discredit the victim and made all sorts of ludicrous suggestions to undermine his harrowing account.

“Kitching continues to protest his innocence, even though he was found guilty by the jury.

“This is the true measure of the man and it underlines his sheer cruelty in subjecting the victim to the additional trauma of reliving the sickening abuse at the trial.”

The victim’s wife told the court both of their lives had been turned upside down when he spoke out in September 2020.

She said: “Over the coming months, I had to ensure that he did not take his own life and became his protector from the world.

“I have physically picked him up from the floor, held his hand through some of the worst conversations of his life and supported him through each step of this process.

“During these months, I had to access counselling to help process the deep sadness I felt each day. I think for myself, one of the worst parts I have had to overcome is blocking out the details my husband gave to me.

“I have lived every single day of my life since my husband’s breakdown with an element of uncertainty and anxiety for how my life may look in the future. I will never stop asking him how he is feeling and fearing that his memories could one day take him away from me.

“The feelings of sadness, anger and anxiety did not end with a guilty verdict. In fact, the guilty verdict was only the beginning of this chapter for my husband.

“It will never undo what happened to him and it will never give him back his childhood.”