Humberside Police said officers are searching for 42-year-old Ben Povey from Goole.

A spokesperson said: "Officers would like to speak to him in connection with reports of stalking, theft of a motor vehicle and making off without payment.

"Extensive enquiries are ongoing and we are doing everything we can to find him."

If you see him, or know where he is, call police on the non-emergency 101 line quoting crime reference 23*35862.

If you would prefer to report information anonymously you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.