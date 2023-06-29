Alistair Griffin, who shot to fame on the BBC talent show Fame Academy in 2002, says his new venture, Ignite Concerts, will feature string quartets, singers and pianists with the inaugural concerts paying homage to timeless classics from iconic bands, starting with the unforgettable music of The Beatles, as well as showcasing exquisite classical performances.

The concerts start on September 23 with Candlelit Beatles at Q Church, in Priory Street, in the city. The one hour concert will feature the Ebor Quartet with Alistair himself joining the players to sing some Beatles classics.

Alistair is launching Ignite Concerts (Image: Alistair Griffin)

During the rest of the series the music of Queen, Abba and Coldplay as well as some famous film scores will be arranged for strings and played as never head before.

Alistair, who has run and produced the Big Christmas Concert in York for the last five years, said: “We’ve done candlelit shows in the past but this is a whole new level, we have a thousand candles, an amazing string quartet and some fantastic acts lined up to perform in York in the next 12 months.

"We’re going to be lighting up some of York’s most stunning venues with candlelight.”

Future shows include a Candlelit Film Night with the string quartet taking on the music of Hans Zimmer and John Williams as well as other well known movie music including a Harry Potter mashup for Halloween.

Alistair will be joined by classical musicians (Image: Alistair Griffin)

Alistair, an accomplished singer-songwriter with three top 40 hits, and a well-known figure in the music industry, says he’s excited about introducing Ignite Concerts to the vibrant cultural landscape of York.

“It’s about bringing a different musical experience to York and creating a memorable and unique atmosphere,” he said.

Last year Alistair Griffin, scored a number 5 hit with a track co-penned with BeeGee Robin Gibb, and at Christmas he hosted three shows at St Michael Le Belfrey Church next to York Minster featuring rising star Maggie Wakeling from Heworth.

Alistair was mentored by Robin Gibb

For more information about Ignite Concerts, including upcoming events and ticket availability, please visit igniteconcertsyork.com or follow @igniteconcertsyork on Facebook and @ignite.concerts on Instagram.