North Yorkshire Police say missing teenager Ellie, from Scarborough, was last seen at home at 1.50pm yesterday (June 28) and her family reported her missing after she failed to return home.

Her family have had no contact from Ellie since yesterday afternoon.

She has links to Leeds.

Ellie is described as white, slim build, blue eyes, shoulder-length, mousey-brown hair with blonde-streaks, and she usually has fake eye lashes.

When last seen, she was wearing a Nike grey hooded top with dark grey lines down the arms, grey combat trousers, and white Nike Air Force 1 trainers. She also usually carries a tote bag.

Police say enquiries are ongoing in and around the Scarborough area to locate Ellie and the British Transport Police are assisting with the investigation.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We're urging people to report possible sightings of Ellie since Wednesday afternoon.

“If you know where Ellie is or you have possibly seen a girl matching her description and photo, please contact North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999 quoting reference number 12230119862.”