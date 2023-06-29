The 8th Hearty Festival takes place at the Yorkshire Heart Vineyard in Nun Monkton.

Yorkshire Heart is an award-winning family run vineyard and brewery based at Nun Monkton with around 25,000 vines.

In addition to wine, it also produces craft ales, pilsners and stouts in its micro-brewery, which opened in 2011.

The festival starts next Friday, July 7 and runs until Sunday July 9.

A range of bands and performers are promised and people can camp overnight.

Managing director Tim Spakouskas told the Press: “We are excited to welcoming everyone to Hearty Festival 2023.

“It promises to be a true celebration of everything Yorkshire, all the drinks on the bar, food served and bands playing are all from within Yorkshire.”

Ticket sales began last December, with a range of ticket options, some including food and camping.

They have been selling out fast, leaving Saturday only, which features eight live acts on stage during the day and night.

Tim, who manages the brewery, continued: “We have a bar fully stocked with our beers and wines. We also get ciders from Orchards of Husthwaite, with Gilly’s gin tin providing gins and cocktails. Catering is provided by our Winehouse café, Latin fusion and Curlew fields dairy.”

He added: “We aim to be a family friendly festival; we provide inflatables for the kids to use free of charge and bin drumming with Alex Cromarty. You can book into the campsite for the night too.”

The gates open for camping from 11am next Friday, with the bar open from 5pm.

Friday will see Luke Flear playing at 6pm and Storm rocking the marquee at 8:30pm.

Saturday sees Micky Stockburn, including a bin drumming session, plus Alex Cromarty,

Rubix Cube, Simon & Lily, Billy & Lu, The Cover ups and Citizen Smith.

In the marquee from 9pm will be The Supermodels.

Sunday is known as ‘Sup Up Sunday’, where people can help themselves to left over beer and cider, and bring their own music and food.

Details and tickets can be found here https://yorkshireheart.com/product-category/tours-and-events/hearty-festival-2023/