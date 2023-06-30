The Cultural Wellbeing Grant funding, from Make It York and City of York Council, supports a range of initiatives for York residents, which are designed to support mental wellbeing and reduce loneliness and isolation.

A total of £26,775 was made available for organisations to help engage isolated people in their communities through cultural engagement to combat mental ill-health, improve physical health, or access employment and learning opportunities. Organisations were invited to apply for grants of up to £6,000 to aid initiatives throughout the city, which will be taking place between summer 2023 and March 2024.

Councillor Jo Coles, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult social care at City of York Council, said: “There has been a huge increase in demand for mental health and wellbeing support for residents over recent years.

"Thank you to all those organisations who applied for grants to enhance the support being provided across the city.

"These grants will improve access to learning, employment, cultural and creative activities for hundreds more residents, making our city a better, fairer place to live.”

The schemes awarded funding include New Visuality's '200 memories Colourised and Chronicled by York’s elders' project, which is working to reduce loneliness and isolation by creating both an online and physical archive of photographs and memories from elderly community groups and teaching invaluable digital skills.

The 'Friday Music' from Tang Hall Smart CIC is a musical/art programme that will enable those with entrenched difficulties, such as addiction, homelessness and poor mental health, to explore self-expression, creativity and relationship-building.

The 'Artery for Health' led by heritage and cultural learning consultant Karen Merrifield at York Hospital is establishing a programme to provide support and rehabilitation for stroke patients through art therapy and art interventions.

Accessible Arts and Media's 'Movers and Shakers' is providing a social support network through a series of physical sessions such as musical theatre, dancing, singing, playing instruments, writing and storytelling.

The 'Supporting refugees through music' from School of Arts and Creative Technologies is creating opportunities for participation in music/arts workshops to develop personal/group empowerment, belonging and mental wellbeing, while the Converge project 'Creative Writing Heals' supports marginalised people and those with ill mental health.

The 'Acting Up! Youth Theatre' from Riding Lights creates a safe space for young adults with additional needs or disabilities to socialise, learn and create together through the use of weekly theatre workshops.

Helen Apsey, head of culture and wellbeing at Make It York, said this year’s Cultural Wellbeing Grant projects reflect the "immense breadth and diversity" of cultural initiatives taking place in the city to support people’s mental wellbeing.