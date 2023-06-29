Due to phenomenal demand, additional dates have been added to award-winning comedian, actor and writer Jack Whitehall’s brand-new UK tour, Jack Whitehall: Settle Down.

As the show continues to take in arenas and theatres across the country, Jack has added extra dates across the country including Scarborough.

Jack said: “So far it’s been incredible playing to some of the best crowds I’ve ever performed in front of. There were a few places we weren’t able to slot in to the summer so really excited to be able to add some additional dates in the Autumn.”

Jack is an award-winning comedian, actor, presenter and writer. He most recently starred alongside Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, and in Clifford The Big Red Dog for Paramount. Both films are currently in development for sequels. He can currently be seen alongside Shailene Woodley in Robots, an independent romantic comedy directed by Academy Award nominee Ant Hines. Jack has also just finished filming the second season of the Apple TV+ hit comedy series, The Afterparty opposite Tiffany Haddish, Zoe Chao and Sam Richardson, which will be released in 2023.

Tickets for additional dates in Jack Whitehall’s UK tour are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk/jack-whitehall / www.jackwhitehall.com