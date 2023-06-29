Following the success of the YO1 Roller Rink and Beach Club last summer, the outlet off Fulford Road promises more complementary activities lasting all summer long.

From Saturday July 8 There will be tennis tables, basketball hoops, beach games and a 9-hole mini golf course. The sandy beach area will include deckchairs.

The attractions are free but people are encouraged to donate to the outlet’s charity of the year, Spirit of Christmas.

The Selby-based charity supports projects including toys and Christmas parties for disadvantaged families.

Paul Tyler, Centre Manager at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York comments: “We know only too well how much Centre guests loved our summer event last year, so our latest attraction will guarantee an extraordinary outing for the entire family alongside a premium shopping experience.”

For more details of the outlet, go to: it: https://www.mcarthurglen.com/en/outlets/uk/designer-outlet-york/whats-on/