North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information about an incident that occurred in the Flares nightclub in Tanner Row in York in the very early hours of Saturday June 10.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The victim was approached by two men who cornered her near the bar and sexually assaulted her before she was able to leave the premises and seek the help of door staff.

"The two men, who we believe to be in their mid-20s, are strangers to the victim and staff were unable to locate them at the time.

"We are appealing for information about the two men and are encouraging anyone who may have knowledge of them to come forward."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 1.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230105471 when passing on any information to officers.