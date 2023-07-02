Neil Standen, 62, of Cawton near Helmsley must pay £4,385 after he pleaded guilty at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court in London to a racially and religiously aggravated public order offence at Kings Cross Railway Station.

He was fined £3,000 and ordered to pay a £1,200 statutory surcharge, £100 compensation and £85 prosecution costs at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court. He was prosecuted by British Transport Police.

Three York motorists were convicted in their absence at Bradford Magistrates Court after they failed to respond to motorists' summons.

Tiberiu-Rares Caldararu, 23, of Fossway, York, was convicted in his absence of failure to inform police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding in Leeds. He was ordered to pay a £660 fine, a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.

Paul Rudka, 58, of Sutherland Street, off Bishopthorpe Road, York, was convicted in his absence of speeding in Walton near Tadcaster. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay a £48 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given three penalty points.

Eliott Foster, 32, of Wilton Rise, Holgate, was convicted in his absence of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding in Walton near Tadcaster. He was ordered to pay a £660 fine, a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.