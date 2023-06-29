The incident occurred in the residential premises above D and K Stores in Albemarle Road between 12.42pm hours and 12.57pm on Friday May 19.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "A group of people have entered the shop and selected items from the shelves before going to the counter to pay for them.

"During this time, one person from the group goes upstairs in to the residential flat and removes a large amount of cash. The group then left and headed in the direction of Brunswick Street."

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email Benjamin.sykes@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Benjamin Sykes.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230089865 when passing on information.