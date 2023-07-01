Christopher Bullivant, 39, of no fixed address, was ordered to serve a 23-week prison sentence previously suspended on condition he didn’t commit offences.

He pleaded guilty to five charges of stealing from Sainsburys in York, all committed after he was given the suspended prison sentence in 2021. Concurrent sentences of four weeks were passed for the thefts. He was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.

Amy Lillian Lowis, 20, of Arran Place off Malton Road, York, was jailed for four weeks after she pleaded guilty to stealing perfume from Browns. She was ordered to pay £85 compensation.

Tariq Aziz Juma Kharoosi, 24, of no fixed address, was jailed for 26 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assaulting two police emergency workers and one offence each of criminal damage to a police cell, being drunk and disorderly in George Hudson Street, central York, and failure to attend court. He was ordered to pay £150 compensation to the police officers.

Rahan Ali, 37, of Sunrise Close, Bradford was jailed for 14 weeks after he pleaded guilty to two charges of stealing fragrance from Fenwicks, one of stealing fragrance from Boots in Coney Street and one of stealing sunglasses from Vision Express in Parliament Street. He was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.