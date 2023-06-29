From 12pm until 2pm on Saturday July 15, members of Extinction Rebellion (XR) York will protest the Public Order Act in College Green, close to York Minster.

The peaceful, non-disruptive action will aim to draw attention to the impact of new legislation on protestors.

XR York member, Chris Brace, said: “Protest is a fundamental human right which is being steadily eroded by our current government. We need to take a stand against legislation like the Public Order Act and its ridiculous attacks on our liberty.”

XR York will defend the right to protest by ‘mocking on’ while hosting a public picnic at College Green, next to York Minster. Members of the group will attach themselves to railings, trees and each other using paperchains – an activity which is now illegal under the newly passed Act.

The group of protesters said the Public Order Act 2023 gives the police more power to restrict public protest, including ‘locking on’ to structures, buildings, or people using chains, locks, or other devices.