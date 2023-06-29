The Press reported back in April that Vitoria in Coppergate was forced to close its doors temporarily due to an issue with the gas supply.

The Italian and tapas restaurant had a sign in the window at the time saying they had a fault with their gas and had had to close.

Towards the end of the previous week customers reported that the restaurant had closed due to a ‘technical issue.’

They reopened on that occasion, but now the restaurant has been cleared out and To Let signs have gone up.

Vitoria opened in 2021 and replaced the popular Russells carvery restaurant, well-known to York residents and tourists, which shut its doors in 2019, after being a firm favourite with locals and visitors alike for 32 years.

The property, at 24 to 26 Coppergate, is owned by City of York Council.