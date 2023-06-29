AN ACCIDENT, which happened in York earlier today, has now been cleared.
The crash caused heavy traffic on the A59 near Poppleton Road earlier this morning (June 29).
But it has now been confirmed that the road has been cleared and traffic is moving again.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article