The towns and cities across Yorkshire that score highest and lowest for their food hygiene ratings have been revealed, thanks to a report from online training provider High Speed Training.

The report, which analysed Food Standards Agency (FSA) data for over 218,000 food businesses across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, found that in Yorkshire, the average food hygiene rating across all food establishments was 4.53 from nearly 11,000 premises, which places the region seventh in the national rankings.

The top spot in Yorkshire went to Harrogate, with an average score of 4.79 from over 300 premises, placing them eighth in the national rankings for towns and cities. Harrogate topped the national rankings in a 2019 survey and improved its rating by 0.07 points from last year’s report.

The lowest average rating in the region went to Halifax, with an average score of 4.20 from over 400 premises, placing the town in the bottom six of the national rankings.

The biggest cities in Yorkshire, Sheffield, Leeds and Bradford, placed seventh, eighth and 11th in the region, with average scores of 4.52, 4.51 and 4.31 respectively. All three cities increased their ratings from 2022.