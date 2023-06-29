UPDATED: The road has now reopened and the crash has been cleared.
There's been a crash in a York suburb.
A crash in Harrison Street in Heworth in York not far from The Walnut Tree pub means the road is partially blocked with heavy traffic near Dales Lane.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while it's being dealt with.
