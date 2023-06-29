The 29,635 square ft Alpha Court freehold office park currently produces an annual rental income of £331,725 and has a guide price of £2.75-£3 million. It is set to be sold at the forthcoming Acuitus commercial property auction.

The property comprises of five modern Grade A office buildings and car parking across 2.75 acres. The offices are highly specified with raised access floors, air conditioning and central heating, passenger lifts and LED lighting. Monks Cross Shopping Park is adjacently situated to Alpha Court which is a highly popular retail destination.

John Mehtab, of Acuitus, said: "This office park offers investors access to established high quality offices which are first in class and ideally situated next to the busy Monks Cross retail park."

Other properties in York are also for sale in the auction, including a substantial high street retail and residential property in the city centre with a guide price of £900,000.

The Acuitus auction will take place on Thursday July 13 at 2pm. It will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website and offers online, telephone and proxy bidding.

For further information, visit the Acuitus website.