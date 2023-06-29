EMERGENCY services have been called to a fire in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 5.42pm last night (June 28) to Tower Street close to Clifford's Tower in York.
A service spokesman said: "Our Acomb crew responded to reports of a car fire involving the engine compartment.
"On arrival the crew used a hose reel to extinguish the fire."
