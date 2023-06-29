The county's police say they urgently searching for 14-year-old Obaid who has been reported missing from Thirsk.

A police spokesman said: "Obaid, who is 14, was last seen in the area around Thirsk market square.

"The last confirmed sighting of him was at around 6pm today (June 28).

"Anyone with information should call us on 101, select option 1 and quote reference number NYP28062023-0501."