A MAN has been found dead in North Yorkshire.

The county's police force say they are searching for the next of kin of Mark Varey, 69, who was found dead in Scarborough earlier this month.

A police spokesman said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious, but we have not been able to locate any family members.

"If you may be related to Mark, please call Su Gregson, Coroners Officer, on 01609 643168."