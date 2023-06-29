Bluebird Bakery will soon be opening its doors to Rise - a new evening venue - in a move which will welcome art exhibitions, live music, comedy, spoken word and community events.

The venture is an exciting development for the independent bakery in Acomb, which also has shops in Talbot Yard, Malton, Leeds Kirkgate Market, Holmfirth and on Little Shambles in York.

Owners Nicky and Al Kippax have been contemplating opening in the evenings for a while.

Nicky said: "Our Acomb plans have evolved according to need - in the two years we’ve been open, we’ve been shaped as much by the local community as we have by our own ideas.

"Acomb is buzzing - it’s lively, diverse and friendly - and we want the space to reflect that, with a big focus on the arts, music, spoken word, comedy and, of course, great food."

She added: "The evening menu will kick off with proper bar snacks - a Yorkshire cheese board, pickles and our own chutneys and sourdough.

Bluebird Bakery at Acomb will open in the evening from mid July (Image: Supplied)

"We’ve got a licence now so we’ll be selling local beers and ciders too - and we’ve picked out some great wines.

"We’ll also be holding family-friendly temperance nights - where customers can socialise without drinking alcohol. Temperance bars have been popular in other cities for years, so we thought we’d offer it as an option - and then see how it goes."

She added: "We’re really looking forward to welcoming people. We plan to be open by mid-July - but keep checking our socials as more details are coming soon!”

The bakery also runs a rolling apprenticeship scheme, training aspiring bakers to work alongside experienced staff. The business is ‘Real Living Wage’ accredited which means that all staff are paid a UK wage rate voluntarily paid by 7,000 UK businesses who believe staff deserve a wage which meets everyday needs.

The bakery is looking for experienced and enthusiastic bar staff to help with the new project. In total, seven new staff are being recruited for Rise.

Opening hours to start will be Wednesday to Saturday for 6pm to 11pm.

If you are great with people, eager to learn and interested in working with Bluebird Bakery, please contact Nicky at hello@bluebirdbakery.co.uk with a CV and covering letter.