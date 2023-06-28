A Police Commander has praised police response officers and members of the public for their bravery after a 999 call came into the Force Control Room at 7.40pm on Tuesday (June 27) when the distressed woman was spotted on the wrong side of the A64 overpass on Stutton Road at Tadcaster.

Three women and three men recognised the danger and managed to hold onto the woman while Response Officers, PC Dean Sullivan and PC Nick Thompson, quickly arrived on the scene to pull her back over to safety.

The woman is receiving specialist support.

Superintendent Fran Naughton, Commander of York and Selby Police, said: “I have nothing but praise for the members of the public who came to the distressed woman’s aid. I will be writing to each of them to recognise their brave intervention under such difficult circumstances.

“The professionalism and bravery of our Response Officers, PC Dean Sullivan and PC Nick Thompson, was also crucial in bringing the situation to a safe conclusion.

“They are outstanding officers and I’m delighted to highlight what they and their Response Team colleagues do around the clock, particularly as it’s national Response Policing Week.

“They are a credit to North Yorkshire Police and they too deserve formal recognition.”