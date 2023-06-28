The trio are Bradford-based hospitality industry supplier Adams Foodservice of Bradford, Leeds-based PIP Insurance, and Arup, which employs hundreds of people in the region across its offices in Leeds and York, and is a global collective of designers, consultants and experts with a focus on the built environment.

The move follows Teesside International Airport becoming patrons earlier this year.

James Mason, chief executive of West & North Yorkshire Chamber, said: “We are delighted to welcome such impressive companies to our patron tier of membership.

“The work these firms do is cutting edge and the firm is so well respected in the region. We look forward to working with them even more closely as we strive to make the region everything it can be as a place to do business.”

Mohammed Kola, Finance Director at Adams Foodservice, said: “We are delighted to be a patron member of the West and North Yorkshire Chambers. We have already experienced the phenomenal work the Chamber does both nationally and internationally.

“As patron members we hope to add value by helping promote the growth of local businesses and the surrounding communities.”

Arup’s upgrade comes at an exciting time for the business as it prepares to relocate its Leeds offices to state-of-the-art new premises in the city’s Wellington Place development.

Tom Bridges, the firm’s Leeds and York Office leader said: “Arup’s vision is to collaborate with our clients and partners, using imagination, technology and rigour to shape a better world. That is why we are proud to be a patron member of the West and North Yorkshire Chamber.

“Our teams work with local businesses and regional partners across our City Regions to reshape and generate our communities, helping to influence a greener, healthier and more prosperous future for Yorkshire.”