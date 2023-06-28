The networking event at Thessalonika featured Scarborough digital firm Test Card, Wetherby-based Aclepius and Nature’s Laboratory of Scarborough.

Enterprise Works, the University’s small business hub, led the exchange which gave the firms an expert introduction to the local markets and one-to-one meetings with a range of relevant local businesses.

They also attended the European Business Angels Network annual congress, held in Thessaloniki, where they accessed a range of specialist investment advice and access to the business community.

The university’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Partnerships and Engagement, Prof Kiran Trehan, said: “We are building strong, collaborative partnerships in York and around the world.

“By promoting collaboration beyond disciplinary boundaries, and with diverse people and entities from across society, for and with our local and business community we can create a thriving local economy that retains talent in the region, and enables global competitiveness.”