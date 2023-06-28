The Independent Care Group (ICG) is hosting a masterclass with author and social care workforce expert Neil Eastwood on July 20.

The free event at the Principal York Hotel promises essential and practical advice on recruiting and retaining care staff during the current shortages.

ICG Chair Mike Padgham said: “Now more than ever it is vital that care providers can effectively recruit, develop and retain staff as the sector goes through a staffing shortage. This masterclass with Neil is an excellent opportunity to learn from someone who has become an internationally renowned expert in his field.”

Neil Eastwood is an international speaker on care worker recruitment and retention within Adult Social Care and author of the book Saving Social Care - How to find more of the best frontline care employees and keep the ones you have. The first edition has sold 10,000 copies and the next edition was launched on June 22.

He is also founder and CEO of Care Friends, an employee referral app operated in partnership with Skills for Care which empowers the social care and healthcare workforce to become recruiters. Care Friends won the 2023 King’s Award for Innovation, the UK’s most prestigious business award.

Neil was previously a director for a national homecare provider with 10,000 staff.

The July 20 event is called Recruitment and retention Masterclass: Finding and keeping care workers in York and North Yorkshire.

It will be an opportunity to join Neil for a face-to-face masterclass sharing best practices to help providers grow and retain their workforce.

ICG Chief Executive John Pattinson added: “After the many workforce challenges providers have faced in the region, it’s time to regroup and focus on a fresh strategy.

“This is a great opportunity to join Neil for an exclusive ICG-hosted seminar to learn how to create the best recruitment strategy for your business in 2023 and practical ways of enhancing staff retention.”

The masterclass will look at:

l What is the optimum sourcing strategy for 2023 and beyond?

l How can providers attract both younger and older demographics more effectively?

l My candidate pipeline leaks. What can I do to fix it?

l Apart from increasing wages, what practical steps can providers take to drive retention rates up?

The masterclass is particularly aimed at registered managers, owners, directors, recruiters and HR teams.

For free tickets visit the news page on the ICG’s website at www.independentcaregroup.co.uk