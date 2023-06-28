York-based artist, Wim Standish, has created the artwork as part of the Trailblazers project, which will feature 20 giant Tansy beetles sculptures scattered across the city.

After today, the artwork will be removed and placed around the city at events to promote Trailblazers, which runs from May to September 2024.

York Civic Trust, working in partnership with Make it York and partners across the city, have received £250,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to deliver the project.

Make it York sees 'phenomenal' turnaround under new boss Sarah Loftus

Known as “The Jewel of York”, the endangered Tansy Beetle has been chosen as the emblem of the Trailblazer project, reflecting its special status as a York resident given its riverside habitat along the banks of the River Ouse.

Trailblazers promises to be an interactive and inclusive city-wide programme of events and activities across 2023–2025, celebrating York’s heritage.

Created by York Civic Trust, in partnership with Make It York, Trailblazers will uncover lesser-known heritage stories of York’s people and places.

Make it York unveils Snooks as part of City of Trails promotion

The aim is to empower new generations to discover the city’s history anew, and inspire people to make history by taking up the mantle of trailblazing into the future.

Some 40 organisations from small voluntary groups to big institutions, supported York Civic Trust and Make It York’s will make Trailblazers a reality. The project is made possible by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery players.

Andrew Morrison, Chief Executive Officer at York Civic Trust, said: “Our project York Trailblazers will be a fantastic opportunity for people to discover and celebrate the heritage stories of people who are important to their communities. The National Heritage Lottery Fund's support of our project is an incredible boost and will enable the project to reach out to all parts of the city.”

Helen Apsey, Head of Culture and Wellbeing at Make It York, said: "We’re really excited to be able to reveal the theme of the York Trailblazers trail, and huge thanks to Wim for creating today’s incredible Tansy Beetle artwork.

LETTER: Why York needs a mural of iconic Tansy beetle

“As a powerful emblem of environmental heritage, the 2024 trail’s giant Tansy Beetle sculptures will represent and be unique to York – and we’ll be combining their symbolism with the artwork that’s created on each sculpture, which will represent York’s trailblazing residents throughout history.”

“This funding will make such a difference and enable Make It York and York Civic Trust to develop a really meaningful celebration of our history and heritage, engaging with residents, schools and community groups."

For more about the Trailblazers project, go to https://www.visityork.org/york-trailblazers