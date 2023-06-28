On Monday, June 26, a group of Lady Lumley’s Year 12 students were invited by Ampleforth College to attend a Model UN conference.

They represented Israel on topics of LGBTQ+ rights, Israel-Palestine relations, nuclear disarmament, legitimacy of the death penalty and sanctions on Russia.

The event was an opportunity to make friends through country alliances, develop leadership and debate skills and learn more about laws and ideologies of other countries.

They were able to successfully pass a resolution on the committees of nuclear disarmament and national security which led to Emily-Rose and Bertie receiving an honourable mention award.

Read next:

Alex Carter, head of sixth form of Lady Lumley’s, said: “The event provided all participants with an opportunity to debate current global issues facing the UN, communicate with students from different schools and gain a fabulous insight into the detailed nature of nations reaching democratic solutions.

“A thoroughly enjoyable evening and as head of sixth form, a proud moment to witness our students competing with such academic rigor."

Lady Lumley's School is part of Coast and Vale Learning Trust, which comprises of six schools based on the Yorkshire Coast and Vale of Pickering.