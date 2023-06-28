Bradley Jewellers of York has been named Jewellery Retailer of the Year by the National Association of Jewellers.

The company, owned by Kay Bradley, has also been highly commended for its marketing around the York Ice Trail 2023.

The NAJ awards recognise industry talent, with entries accepted from kore than 2,000 NAJ member businesses, employing 24,000 staff.

They add to other trade awards and commendations received by the business.

Retail Jeweller magazine hails Kay Bradley as Inspiring Independent

To date, Bradley’s Jewellers York has won the following trade awards and commendations:

Independent Fine Jeweller of the Year – Professional Jeweller Awards 2021

Fine Jewellery Collection of the Year – Professional Jeweller Collections of the Year 2022

Retailer of the Year (Five Stores or Fewer) – UK Jewellery Awards 2022

Retail Titan – Professional Jeweller Power List 2022

Highly Commended Regional Winner (The North) – Retail Jeweller’s Inspiring Independents 2023

Retail Titan – Professional Jeweller Power List 2023

Retail Jeweller of the Year – National Association of Jewellers Awards 2023

Bradley’s Jewellers York boosted by York Ice Trail promotion

Kay Bradley said: “The pandemic and all its restrictions lit a fire under me to really challenge myself and grow my business my way and on my own terms.

“By stepping outside of my comfort zone, embracing new product categories, and working with supportive trade partners, I have achieved something beyond my wildest dream.

“This full sweep of industry awards is an unbelievable achievement for everyone at Bradley’s Jewellers York and we couldn’t be prouder.”

Bradley’s Jewellers York Castle Howard opens concession

NAJ principal officer Ben Massey congratulated Kay and her staff for their professional excellence.

Soon, Bradley’s Jewellers York will launch its new Eco Rocks Colour Editions collection featuring synthetic-coloured stones, alongside new in-house designed and British-made fine jewellery ranges. It will also continue to work with Castle Howard and historic fine jewellery house, Fabergé.

Further information about Bradley’s Jewellers York can be found at: bradleysjewellersyork.com.