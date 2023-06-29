And that's just what happened during my visit to Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa - just a 20-minute drive from York.

The moment you cross the door of the hotel spa, you can feel the tension release from your shoulders.

Dressed in fluffy robes, lounging on a recliner in the relaxation lounge and sipping ice cold water flavoured with cucumber, the mood lightened even more.

Next, it was into the treatment suite with my therapist Karina. It was lovely and dark in here, and as she wrapped me in towels, I had to warn her I might drift off.

I was here for a facial, using the fabulous products from French luxury brand Caudalie. The smell of oranges filtered through the air, and as I closed my eyes I imagined being somewhere exotic - and not just off the M1 near Leeds!

Karina was thorough but gentle with the facial, methodically moving through each process to give my skin the TLC is so badly needed.

She cleansed it so thoroughly I felt I was a car having a valet service. She used a delicious-smelling almond cleansing milk then some grape water and a gentle buffing cream. A firming serum for my skin and a separate one for the delicate area around my eyes came next, finishing off with a moisturising mask.

Any complaints? Just that it was over too soon. But at least I had that relaxation lounge to look forward to again.

WIN A SPA DAY FOR TWO

In desperate need of some me time - with a special friend?

Then please enter this competition to win a summer spa day for two.

Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa is giving Press readers the chance to win a summer spa day for two.

Your spa day includes three hours of relaxation in the spa facilities, a 25-minute My Kinda Massage Shoulder and Scalp massage, using In Good Spirits massage oil with ginger and bergamot that stimulates the body and soul, guaranteed to restore and revive.

The day ends with afternoon tea, the perfect finishing touch.

You will also get to take home a Libby Lavender Cotswolds 200g candle in the beautiful summer scent of Vintage Champagne & Strawberries (worth £30).

T&Cs: Subject to availability. Excludes Saturdays and bank holidays and other special events

The competition is being run by Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa and all correspondence must be directed to the spa.

