North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information in relation to the incident near Flaxton on the A64.

It happened at around 10am today (June 28) and involved the HGV which was travelling Eastbound towards Malton.

A police spokesperson said: "The HGV has lost some of its load which has then hit the windscreen of a van which was travelling in the other direction.

"The HGV is described as a large wagon with a flat-bed trailer. It didn’t stop at the scene of the incident.

"Thankfully there were no serious injuries as a result of this incident.

"Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

"In particular, officers are appealing to any HGV drivers who were travelling east bound along the A64 near Flaxton at the time of the incident, or who may have arrived at their destination with some of their load missing, to come forward."

If you can help, please email johnathan.dyson@northyorkshire.police.uk , or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Johnathan Dyson.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230119366 when passing information.