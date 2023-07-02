A member of staff at the animal centre said he was 'really quite poorly' when he was brought in.

"He was taken straight to the vets where, after tests, it was found he had eaten a sock in his quest to find some food," the staff member said.

"He went through major surgery and thankfully he is such a fighter that he came through the surgery and is now fit and well, ready to start his search of a loving new home."

Despite his tough start to life, Zeus is a 'happy, friendly and affectionate lad who has such an enthusiasm for life', the RSPCA says.

But, being a 'very active dog', he will need adopters who lead an active lifestyle.

"Zeus would be an ideal dog for adopters who would like to do some training and extra activities with him," the staff member said.

"He is an intelligent dog who just loves to learn new things and live life to the max."

Zeus is currently undergoing some basic training, which he is 'excelling in', the staff member said.

"When it comes to a challenge Zeus is right there at the front of the queue.

"Zeus is a fantastic dog who will make the most loyal best friend to the people lucky enough to adopt him.

"He will need to be the only pet in the home and could live with children aged14 years and over. "

To find out more about Zeus, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk