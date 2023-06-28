The show is the only venue in the North East to be hosting a Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualifier, with the popular Private Carriage Driving class.

HOYS, is one of the biggest events in the equestrian calendar held annually at the NEC in Birmingham in October.

New for this year are qualifiers for the London International Horse Show, which is the only UK show to host all three FEI World Cup qualifiers in dressage, show jumping and driving, with a variety of displays from around the world, at ExCel London in December.

Tania Gardner, the Horse Secretary at Ryedale Show, said: “It’s a wonderful opportunity for people in the North to have these National event qualifiers at Ryedale. We’re very excited for the competitions and want to encourage as many people as possible to enter so we can keep these classes in the North for years to come. So make sure you enter - you have until 15th July.”

These high-profile qualifying events join the usual impressive schedule of over 100 equestrian classes including the ever popular Burghley Young Event Horse classes which showcase the most impressive four and five year old horses in the area.

The show has also teamed up with Retraining of Racehorses, British Horse Racing’s official charity, to hold a range of classes for different abilities with a real feel good factor!.

Tania said there is something for everyone at the show this year.

“We have classes for the serious, competitive rider, but also we have novice classes, classes for people who just want to proudly show off the beauty of their animals, or introduce them to the showing world in a relaxed local environment. We also have some fantastic fun categories for young people, with ridden fancy dress and young handler classes.”

Ryedale Show is also known for it’s impressive display of heavy horses that attend the show. Tania said: “Everybody loves Shires and Clydesdales, whether they are ‘horsey people’ or not. It’s always such a treat to see them decked out in their ribbons in the main ring, or tacked up in harness pulling machinery. Ryedale Show is a very traditional agricultural show, and what says ‘traditional’ more than a Shire Horse in harness?”

You can see the full schedule by following the links on the show website www.ryedaleshow.co.uk and enter classes online via Showing Scene. By popular demand local riding school Friars Hill Stables are also holding their unaffiliated show jumping classes, details of which can also be found on the website.