Gigaclear’s full fibre network already extends across 23 counties in southern and central England and its move into Yorkshire is a continuation of its expansion. Engineers will start working in Brayton, moving on to Cawood, Thorpe Willoughby and Hillam later in the summer.

A timetable is currently being drawn up to connect a further six communities in West and North Yorkshire with Gigaclear liaising with North Yorkshire County Council’s highways department and parish councils to help ensure any disruption is kept to a minimum during the roll-out.

Delivery director Tony Smith said: “We’ve been planning our move into Yorkshire for many months so it’s great to actually get feet on the ground and begin the work. Gigaclear is committed to delivering fast and reliable broadband to rural communities across its network, many of whom would otherwise struggle to access ultrafast speeds.

“Reliable and fast broadband speeds are no longer luxuries but are necessary in order for many people to live their lives fully, whether it’s working from home, streaming home entertainment or accessing the many money-saving SMART gadgets and security systems.”

Gigaclear announced it had secured up to £420 million equity investment from to support its long-term plan to provide service to more than one million premises by 2027.